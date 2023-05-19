Historical Society ready to kick off Lunchbox series Published 6:06 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The Mower County Historical Society is making plans for its 2023 Lunchbox History Series to be held the fourth Thursday of the month, May through September at noon in the Pioneer Building at the Mower County Historical Society.

The first event of the 2023 series will be on May 25 with “Stories of the Cedar River” featuring guest speaker Tim Ruzek from the Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD.) Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for this free event. It will also be live streamed on the Historical Society’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MowerCoHistory for anyone unable to attend in person.

Speakers for the rest of the 2023 Lunchbox History Series:

• June 22: Gretchen Cherington with “The Butcher, The Embezzler, and The Fall Guy.”

• July 27: Dean Ulland with “The day William Jennings Bryan came to Austin.”

• Aug. 24: Sue Grove and MCHS Staff with “70th Anniversary of moving the Little White Church.”

• Sept. 28: Karen Cooper with “When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey.”

Everybody is encouraged to bring a lunch and bring a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day.

You can support the Mower County Historical by becoming a member of the society. MCHS financial and in-kind donations year round go to fund various projects. Please contact us at director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the office 507-437-6082 during our regular business hours Tuesday-Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.