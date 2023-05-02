HHH hosting annual events in memory of dedicated volunteer Published 6:59 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

When dedicated volunteer, team member, and Board of Directors member, Anita Ulwelling, passed away unexpectedly in January 2021, the Hormel Historic Home knew they needed to honor her legacy.

Each year, Ulwelling’s legacy is honored by celebrating her favorite things around her birthday to remember her and raise funds for the historic house museum she was devoted to, the Hormel Historic Home, a 501©3 nonprofit organization.

A Spring Card/Game Playing Luncheon & Party will be hosted at 11:30 a.m. on May 4.

Email newsletter signup

Ulwelling’s favorite polka band was Barefoot Becky, so an annual polka night – with food and beverages were added to the May 4 celebration.

Celebrate her legacy, support history, enjoy a polka band paired with a burger or a bratwurst, sides, and a whole lot of fun. The Hormel Historic Home greatly thanks an anonymous donor who is funding part of the events.

Tickets will be sold online until 4 p.m. on May 4 for Barefoot Becky. Tickets will be sold online until 4 p.m. on May 3, for Spring Card/Game Playing Luncheon & Party. Tickets for either event can be purchased on the Hormel Historic Home’s website or by calling their office at 507-433-4243.

Burgers, Brats & Barefoot Becky

Date: May 4

Time: 5:30 p.m. Food Served, 6 p.m. Music

Location: Hormel Historic Home, 208 4th Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912

Tickets: https://www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendar–tickets.html

Cost: $12 per person

Spring Card/Game Playing Luncheon & Party

Date: May 4

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hormel Historic Home, 208 4th Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912

Tickets: https://www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendar–tickets.html