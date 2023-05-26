Herrick Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month Published 5:52 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Austin Noon Kiwanis, in conjunction with staff at Austin High School, has selected senior Madison Herrick as their Student 0f the Month.

Regarding her academic experience at AHS, Madison said: “Throughout my four years at high school, I have maintained a 4.0 for the entirety of it. I took some honors classes early and then quite a few PSEO classes. I am graduating with high distinction. I have learned the value of studying and always asking for help when I need it. I have had multiple amazing teachers that have helped me work so hard to maintain a 4.0 and have also stayed with me after school sometimes until 6 p.m. to help me study — some of them being teachers I never even had.”

For school activities, Madison has been involved in softball, volleyball, band volunteering, National Honor Society, Peer Power Partners, Austinaires, and Link Crew.

Outside of school, she has volunteered as a Confirmation teacher and has helped at the Salvation Army.

Madison was very instrumental in orchestrating a fundraiser, “Save the Steinway,” to refurbish the choir’s Steinway piano. She has accumulated 210 volunteer hours in the Scarlet Cord program.

Regarding post-secondary plans, Madison said: “I plan on attending Minnesota State University, Mankato, to major in Journalism and minor in American Sign Language. From there, I would like to be an editor for a big magazine. I also plan on coming back to Austin at some point and hopefully open my dream business.”

Madison added: “My parents and grandparents have always pushed me to excel and not settle in anything I do. I would also say my choir teacher, Kalle Akkerman, and my band teacher, Christoph Dundas, have had a notable positive impact on me throughout my high school career as well.”