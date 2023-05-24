HEARING 6/6/23 Published 7:43 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Tuesday, 6/6/2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912 – please enter through the Law Enforcement Center doors), to consider the following Conditional Use Permit application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance:

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Planning Commission will take public comment on the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) both in-person and via teleconference from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

CUP #961 Ulland Brothers, Inc. c/o Mitch Froehlich requests a Conditional Use Permit for sand and gravel mining and extraction, storage of excess soils from CSAH 46, temporary storage and crushing of concrete and bituminous, located in Section 04, Windom Township. Property Owner(s) are: Jonathan Stroup and Laura Stroup

CUP #962 Jeffrey W Bos (son) requests an ATF Conditional Use Permit for an extended home occupation which will allow for an automotive maintenance and repair shop inside an accessory building located on the property, located in Section 07, Nevada Township. Property Owner(s) are: Jeffrey Bos (dad) and Michelle Bos

CUP #963 Keaton Emiliusen requests a Conditional Use Permit to add a 10×20 shed/shop for additional storage which will exceed 5% of lot coverage for accessory buildings, located in Section 33, Red Rock Township. Property Owner is: Keaton Emiliusen

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the CUP is forwarded by the Planning Commission.

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: Friday, May 19, 2023

BY ORDER

OF THE MOWER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Valerie Sheedy

Assistant Public Works Director – Environmental Services

Austin Daily Herald:

May 24, 2023

HEARING 6/6/23