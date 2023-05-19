Hayfield slides past WEM

Published 9:27 am Friday, May 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Hayfield baseball team scored a big win over La Crescent by a score of 5-4 in Hayfield Thursday.

Ethan Pack held WEM to two earned runs over six innings and Adian Nelson drove in the go-ahead run for the Vikings (11-7 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Ethan Pack (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K; Brayden Nelen (S) 1 IP, 0 R

Hayfield hitting: Ethan Pack, 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Cole Selk, 0-for-3, R, SB; Corbin Krueger, 1-for-3, RBI; Aidan Nelson, 3-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, R, 2 SB; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Jack Thoe, 1-for-3, SB; Hunter Simonson, 1-for-3, R, SB; Ryan Nelsen, 1-for-3

