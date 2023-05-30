Hayfield girls stand in second after first day of Section 1A meet Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The Hayfield golf team competed in the first day of the Section 1A meet in Rochester Tuesday, with the meet wrapping up in Rochester Wednesday.

Carly Bronson shot a 101 to lead the Hayfield girls, who are currently in second place.

Sam Tucker led the Hayfield boys with a score of 79, which is just one stroke behind the leader.

Email newsletter signup

Hayfield boys scoring: Sam Tucker, 79; Ty Bronson, 92; Kolton Fiedler, 96; Kaiden Wagner, 109

Hayfield girls scoring: Carly Bronson, 101; Kristen Watson, 103; Chelsea Christopherson, 108