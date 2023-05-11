Hayfield edges out Mabel-Canton
Published 2:01 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023
The Hayfield baseball team beat Mabel-Canton 5-4 in Hayfield Wednesday.
Corbin Krueger had two RBIs for the Vikings.
Hayfield pitching: Corbin Krueger (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K; Ethan Pack (S) 2 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K
Hayfield hitting: Cole Selk 1-for-4, double; Corbin Krueger, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Aidan Nelson 0-for-3 1 SB; Isaac Nelson 0-for-1 2 R; Jack Thoe 1-for-3, 1 SB; Hunter Simonson, 2-for-3 1 R; Kael Steele 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 SB