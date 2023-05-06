Game one slips away from Bruins in OT Published 10:35 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

1 of 10

The Austin Bruins literally took one in the chin as game one of the NAHL Central Division Finals slid away from them in a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Cloud Norsemen in Riverside Arena Friday.

Austin’s Isaak Brassard was knocked to the ice from a high stick early in the OT period, but no penalty was called and play was not stopped. As Brassard was laying on the ice, the Norsemen took advantage and Anthony Ruklic scored a quick, game-winning goal with one skater advantage.

The play happened quickly and the some of the Bruins were still looking for a call, even after the game was over.

Email newsletter signup

“It happened so quick and we were yelling about the high stick,” Austin head coach Steve Howard said. “Apparently none of them saw it and there were four of them. What do you do? Their guys kept playing and our guys let up a little bit because they were too concerned with what was going on. For them not to blow the whistle there it’s just heart wrenching. It’s not the way you want the game to end.”

The Bruins took a 3-2 lead when Matys Brassard took a pass from his twin brother Isaak Brassard and hammered it home in the second period. The Norsemen tied the game at 3-3 just two minutes later when Andrew Clarke converted a power play goal.

There were five total goals scored in the second period and St. Cloud had two power play goals in the period.

“We were not anticipating their plays like we should,” Howard said. “We know it, we’ve seen it, we were just slow getting there. And when you’re slow in our league, they’re going to make plays.”

Trent Wiemken had 23 saves for Austin.

The Bruins will host St. Cloud in game two at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

SCORING SUMMARY

SC 0 3 0 1 – 4

Austin 1 2 0 0 – 3

First period

(A) Sam Christiano (Ocean Wallace, Nate Looft) 1:59

Second period

(SC) Anthony Ruklic (Hunter Hanson, Severi Sulonen) 3:32

(SC) Daniels Murnieks (Broten Sabo, Blake Perbix) (power play) 5:02

(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Josh Giuliani) (power play) 7:03

(A) Matys Brassard (Isaak Brassard, Jackson Luther) 11:19

(SC) Andrew Clarke (Broten Sabo, Daiels Murnieks) (power play) 13:51

Third period

No scoring

OT

(SC) Anthony Ruklic (Hunter Hanson, Carter Bradley) 2:29

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-3; St. Cloud – 2-for-4

Shots: Austin – 26; St. Cloud – 30