Sept. 16, 1938 – Jan. 31, 2023

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Clifford Pesonen, 84, Mission Viejo, Calif., died Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a hospital.

A memorial gathering will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Christ Episcopal Church in Austin, Minn. Private family interment will be Saturday.

