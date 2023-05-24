FBA slips past Hayfield softball team Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The No. 4 seeded Hayfield softball team lost 1-0 to No. 1 Faribault Bethlehem Academy (16-1 overall) in a Section 1A West Tournament game Tuesday.

FBA scored the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Elaina Masching struck out three in the circle for the Vikings (8-10 overall) and Jo Tempel had one hit.

Hayfield will play No. 3 United South Central in an elimination game at Todd Park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.