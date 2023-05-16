Falcons knock Packers out of section team tournament Published 8:48 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The Austin boys tennis team had its team season end when it lost to Faribault (2-11 overall) 4-3 in a Section 1AA Tournament opener in Paulson Courts Monday.

Austin’s No. 1 singles team of Quinton Grimley and Marcos Castro were down 5-0 in the first set and they came back to win it before dropping the final two sets.

Cole Hebrink won the No. 1 singles match in three sets for the Packers (4-11 overall), who will compete in the section individual tournament on May 23.

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Brandon Petricka (F) 2-6, 6-4, 7-5

No. 2 Carsen Kramer (F) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Jirapat Piyapanee (F) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Micah Peterson (A) def. Miles Leopold (F) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Ben Diaz-Coons/Adam Diaz-Coons (F) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Kyler Flanders/ Lucas Rust (A) def. Colin Haefs/Mitch Gibbs (F) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Pablo Arriaza/Nelson Landrau Ortiz (F) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-2, 6-3