Evolve dancers wrapping up successful 22nd season Published 6:50 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Evolve Dance and Fitness Studio, formerly Bridget’s Dance Conservatory, is wrapping up their 22nd season.

It was a very successful season for the Evolve competition dancers. Most of the dancers compete in the intermediate division, which means three to five hours per week of technique classes. The competitions they attended were sold out events and had anywhere from 25-100 entries per division.

“We start rehearsing in September and start competing around February,” said owner Bridget Halverson. “There’s so much work and dedication each dancer, instructor and choreographer puts in. My favorite part is watching the growth each season, and all that hard work pays off into eventually meeting big goals and accomplishments.”

Evolve competed at Symposium Competition in Des Moines, Iowa in February, Trilogy in Rochester and DX competitions in Minnetonka in March. They then attended Groove in Bloomington, Hall of Fame in St. Paul and Inferno Competition at Shakopee in April.

Lastly, they attended Applause in Davenport, Iowa, Bravo in Burnsville and Spotlight Competition in St. Paul.

Dancer Lennon Huffman earned the Hope Award, which is awarded to the highest scoring routine for ages 8 and under out of the entire competition across all divisions novice-advanced. She earned first place overall four times this season, second place overall two times, sixth place overall, two double platinum awards, five platinum awards, and two judges choice awards, and runner up grand champion.

Abby Groth’s lyrical solo earned four high gold awards, Audrina King’s lyrical solo earned double platinum, two platinum awards, and two high gold awards, 15th place overall, and two judges choice awards.

Kira Halvorson’s open and lyrical solo’s received four double platinum, seven platinum awards, two judges choice awards, and sixth and fifth place overall.

Liviana Vogt’s jazz solo earned three platinums, two high gold awards, and third and 10th place overall. Brielle Groth jazz solo earned two double platinums, two platinums and first place overall, second place overall two times, and third place overall, also three judges choice awards. Zoe Steinkamp’s tap solo earned two high gold, and a platinum award. Zoey Wiseman’s tap solo earned two platinum awards, and one high gold award.

Monika Bissen’s contemporary solo earned one platinum, one elite high gold, and two high gold, she also placed seventh place overall, and earned two judges choice awards. Lily Schulz’s musical theater solo earned four high gold awards, and two judge’s choice awards.

Paige Miller’s hip-hop solo earned three platinum awards, second and fourth place overall. Elizabeth Hoeppner’s lyrical solo earned three platinum awards, fifth place overall two times, and a judges choice award.

A jazz duet performed by Lennon Huffman and Paige Miller earned two platinum, and one double platinum, first place overall three times, and a judge’s choice award.

Kira Halvorson, Abby Groth, and Audrina King competed a lyrical trio that earned a four platinum and one high gold award judges choice award, and eighth, seventh, and second place overall.

Petite company jazz group earned one high gold, one platinum, and one double platinum award. First place overall two times, and runner up grand champion for all divisions age eight and under. They also won a judges choice award.

Petite company Dancers; Elyse Gustafson, Elizabeth Hoeppner, Lennon Huffman, Paige Miller

Junior company jazz, lyrical, and tap groups earned nine high gold awards, and three judges choice awards. Junior Company Dancers; Malina Becker, Monika Bissen, Willow Crawford, Emma Decker, Audrina King, Lily Schulz, Zoe Steinkamp and Liviana Vogt

Senior company tap and jazz groups earned three high gold and three platinum awards, two judge’s choice awards, and 10th place overall. Senior Company dancers; Monika Bissen, Abby Groth, Kira Halvorson, Audrina King, Zoey Wiseman, Zoe Steinkamp.

The dancers also were acknowledged for academic excellence for having a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

They will be competing in some of their dances at nationals in July in Ames, Iowa. If you would like to see these award winning dancers perform, their recital is Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at the Knowlton Auditorium at AHS. Tickets are available in advance at the studio or at the door for $10 per person, age 3 and under is free.

Competition Choreographers and teachers are Bridget Halvorson, Megan Fleiner, and Kira Halvorson. Evolve is located at 317 N. Main Street in Austin.