Evie Mohrfeld: Connection to England’s royalty Published 6:36 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

This past week, as many watched the crowning of King Charles, it brought back memories for me personally.

In 1982, I was on a trip with my mom during a tour of England and as a thimble collector, I have found a thimble of the now King Charles and then Princess Diana baptizing their new son William, born on June 21, 1982. The script on it is still readable, and it is perhaps my most treasured one in my collection.

Our travel plans are falling into place on this year’s schedule.

Email newsletter signup

May 31: “Prom” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

It is prom time in many places, so this seems very fitting. The reviews we are hearing of the music are really outstanding. This play is a short run as many plays then move onto larger theaters like New York.

June 15: Annual Mystery Trip. These are always really popular. It’s a real challenge to stump you with a special trip and the mystery and guessing are part of the fun.

This trip is departing at 3:30 p.m., earlier than originally stated. Return time is 10:30 p.m. Casual summer dress. Trip is due by May 25.

I am especially excited to host and put this one together. Here is your first clue:

“We’re Not Playing around

I’ve got it, just you wait and see

There’s Music is in the air.

A New trip this will be”

Mystery trips are only offered once, so this is the only one for 2023.

A few tickets are still available.

June 22: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox at Target Stadium is due by June 8. Departure time is 8:20 a.m.

Our current newsletter for May and June is in the message box at the south entrance, under the overhang box.

Just a note. The date and info for our Branson trip is now available.

Happy Mothers Day to all our moms. Give her a day off in the kitchen.