Evie Mohrfeld: Celebrating a tradition Published 5:25 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

The presentation “Prom” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater will be our next outing on May 31.

The reviews have been outstanding as this four-month show, which will be closing in early June. It’s Broadway’s newest major hit and has proved so in Minneapolis and in one of our favorite theaters.

We will depart at 9 a.m. from the south end of Walmart, which we are so grateful to use. This trip is filled.

It crossed my mind as I am writing this column how different proms are from what myself and others will remember of this school tradition.

The tradition in small rural areas (my area) was dressing formally and being hosted at a plush hotel. Our school bus was looking and smelling cleaned up as it took us to the bigger city. We planned for weeks with decorations, which included the two highest grades, teachers and staff. We had a Hawaiian theme. The guys dressed in suits and gals in colorful attire for a night that included a delightful program after a special Hawaiian dinner. I still remember my first corsage.

Maybe some of you will share with us on our bus what your prom was like and the special memories you have. We will be returning about 5:45 p.m.

June 15: Mystery Trip Departing at 3 p.m.

Say hello to Don and Bill as we begin our day. Jean will also be there just to play (Whoops, did I forget to mention Kiven’s name too?). I hope the sun is shining, so we can have a pleasant stay. Clue No. 3 will be in two weeks.

June 22: Grab your Minnesota Twins hat as we are heading to Target Stadium in Minneapolis to watch the Twins playing the Boston Red Sox. Motorcoach departs 8:30 a.m.

An updated newsletter is now available in our message box at the south entrance of the Mower County Senior Center. It feels so good to be on the move again. The Nov. 1-4 trip schedule to Branson is also still available.

Travel is located at the Mower County Senior Center. 400 Third Avenue NE, Austin. Our travel phone number is 507-438-3946.

Happy holidays.