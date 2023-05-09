Eugene Hildreth

Please join us on Sunday, May 21st at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd, Farmington, MN. Gathering 1:00pm, Celebration of Life Service 2:00pm, Luncheon to follow. Eugene Neil Hildreth of Prior Lake, Minnesota died at the age of 82 following eight years with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in Austin Minnesota on August 14, 1940, to Chester and Dorothy (Hall) Hildreth he attended Austin Public Schools, graduating in 1958. He graduated from St. Olaf College in 1962. His career spanned Marbon Chemical, Sheldahl Inc., Varitronics Systems, Inc., and Astral Technology from which he retired in 2005. Eugene is preceded in death by parents, son-in-law Joel Ford, brother Randy Hildreth, grandparents, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife Gale Hildreth of 63 years, daughter Diana (Steve) Regenscheid, son Bryan Hildreth, and daughters LeAnn Ford, and Deborah (Loren) Quaale, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

