Ettinger one of four in the running for U of M interim president Published 8:53 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger is one of four applicants chosen by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents in the running to serve as interim president of the college.

He was chosen out of 21 candidates along with U of M Vice President for Finance and Operations Myron Frans, University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause and President Emeritus and professor of Law and Political Science at the University of Vermont E. Thomas Sullivan.

“Many exceptional internal and external candidates expressed their interest to serve the U of M as interim president, representing some of the best Minnesota has to offer. We are humbled that so many experienced candidates stepped forward to serve the University and all Minnesotans,” said Board Chair Janie Mayeron in a press release. “This university already benefits from an exceptional senior leadership team and strong leaders at every level, on all five of our campuses. We are excited to interview these finalists and add another highly qualified leader as we continue the strong progress we have made toward MPact 2025 goals and in our day-to-day work on behalf of students and the state.”

According to a website dedicated to the position, the job is for 12 months with an anticipated start date of July 1.

Finalists were selected at a meeting Thursday with plans to interview them next week.

The finalist chosen will fill the position that will be left vacant by current president, Joan Gabel, who is leaving the position next month to take over as chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.

Most recently, Ettinger ran for Minnesota’s 1st District, losing to Rep. Brad Finstad last November.