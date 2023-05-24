EST/SPINLER, R.
Published 7:45 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-958
Estate of: Richard Loren Spinler, a/k/a Richard L. Spinler, a/k/a Richard Spinler Decedent.
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 7, 2023 VIA ZOOM at 10:15 a.m., via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at the Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave. NE, Austin Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated May 4, 2018 and codicil(s) to the Will dated July 11, 2019 and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Kristopher Spinler whose address is 56008 State Line Street, Lyle, MN 55953 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: 05/17/2023
BY THE COURT
Kevin Siefken
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: Adam J. Houck
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 393158
Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: ahouck@adamsrizzisween.com
Austin Daily Herald:
May 24 and 31, 2023
EST/SPINLER, R.