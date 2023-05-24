EST/SPINLER, R. Published 7:45 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-958

Estate of: Richard Loren Spinler, a/k/a Richard L. Spinler, a/k/a Richard Spinler Decedent.

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 7, 2023 VIA ZOOM at 10:15 a.m., via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at the Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave. NE, Austin Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated May 4, 2018 and codicil(s) to the Will dated July 11, 2019 and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Kristopher Spinler whose address is 56008 State Line Street, Lyle, MN 55953 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: 05/17/2023

BY THE COURT

Kevin Siefken

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for: Personal Representative

Name: Adam J. Houck

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 393158

Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: ahouck@adamsrizzisween.com

Austin Daily Herald:

May 24 and 31, 2023

EST/SPINLER, R.