EST/RUSH, E.

Published 10:37 am Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of: Everett Rush, a/k/a Everett E. Rush Decedent.

Court File No. 50-PR-23-955

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY

ASSIGNMENT

OR DISTRIBUTION

EXEMPT ESTATE

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on August 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave NE in Austin. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

Dated: 05/17/2023

BY THE COURT

Kevin Siefken

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Name: Emily G. Toland

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 0401387 Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: etoland@adamsrizzisween.com

Austin Daily Herald:

May 27 and Jun. 3, 2023

