EST/ARTHUR, E.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Elizabeth Jane

Arthur a/k/a Bettie Jane Arthur a/k/a Bettie J. Arthur a/k/a Bettie Arthur, Decedent

Court File No. 50-PR-23-701

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an amended application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated April 24, 2018, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The amended application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Neil Vargo, whose address is 45510 163rd Street, Watertown, South Dakota, 57201, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 21, 2023

Darla J. Busian

Registrar

Dated: April 21, 2023

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Eythan G. Frandle

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0398362

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: efrandle@albertlealaw.com

