Errors catch up to BP in playoff loss Published 9:11 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The No. 10 Blooming Prairie baseball team had its season end when it lost to No. 7 Lake Crystal/Welcome-Memorial 16-6 in five innings Friday.

Jesse Cardenas, Alex Lea and Luke Schammel each had an RBI for BP (4-14 overall).

The Awesome Blossoms committed eight turnovers.

BP pitching: Zach Hein (L) 3 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 11 R, 5 ER, 2 K; L. Lembke, 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 3 ER

BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Alex Lea, 2-for-3, RBI; Carsten Bishop, 1-for-3, R; Luke Schammel, 0-for-2, RBI; Gabe Staloch, 0-for-2, R, BB