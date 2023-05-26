Errors catch up to BP in playoff loss

Published 9:11 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By Daily Herald

The No. 10 Blooming Prairie baseball team had its season end when it lost to No. 7 Lake Crystal/Welcome-Memorial 16-6 in five innings Friday.

Jesse Cardenas, Alex Lea and Luke Schammel each had an RBI for BP (4-14 overall).

The Awesome Blossoms committed eight turnovers.

Email newsletter signup

BP pitching: Zach Hein (L) 3 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 11 R, 5 ER, 2 K; L. Lembke, 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 3 ER

BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Alex Lea, 2-for-3, RBI; Carsten Bishop, 1-for-3, R; Luke Schammel, 0-for-2, RBI; Gabe Staloch, 0-for-2, R, BB

More RSS General

Weis pitches Rebels to the Section 1A tournament

Blossoms fall one win short of Section 1AA Tournament berth

Minnesota governor signs paid family and medical leave act to give workers up to 20 weeks off

Carol Elaine Johnson, 98

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections