Education Briefs Published 5:46 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Spring 2023 Graduates

Austin

Kyle Joshua Berglund, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Email newsletter signup

Nicholas Robert Forte, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.

Jenna Lee Gruber, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

University of St. Mary’s in Bismarck Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Austin

Sarah Bachmeier

Katherine Willrodt of Austin Earns Degree at Benedictine College

Katherine Willrodt of Austin, MN, has graduated from Benedictine College majoring in Psychology.

Benedictine College 2023 Spring Dean’s List

Austin

Caitlin Drees