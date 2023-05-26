Education Briefs
Published 5:46 pm Friday, May 26, 2023
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Spring 2023 Graduates
Austin
Kyle Joshua Berglund, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Nicholas Robert Forte, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Jenna Lee Gruber, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
University of St. Mary’s in Bismarck Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Austin
Sarah Bachmeier
Katherine Willrodt of Austin Earns Degree at Benedictine College
Katherine Willrodt of Austin, MN, has graduated from Benedictine College majoring in Psychology.
Benedictine College 2023 Spring Dean’s List
Austin
Caitlin Drees