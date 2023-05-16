Education Brief: Kaden Murley initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Austin grad Kaden Murley was recently initiated into the University of Minnesota-Duluth Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

The Society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.