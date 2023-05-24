Down, but not out: Rebels fall to Goodhue in extra innings, will play in Rushford Thursday Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

ROSE CREEK – The top seeded Southland softball team has been untested most of the season, but that all changed for the Rebels as they lost 5-4 to No. 4 Goodhue in eight innings in a Section 1A East Tournament game in Rose Creek Tuesday.

The Wildcats (7-12 overall) took a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning when the Rebels misplayed a two-out fly ball that allowed two runs to score. That was one of four errors on the day for a young Rebel team that hasn’t had very many close games this spring.

“It’s different. We’ve been playing so many four inning games and 15-running them,” Southland head coach Tom Clements said. “I told the girls that we have to be focused and we’re going to be seeing the best teams in the section. It’s not going to be 15 and out, they’re going to be close games and we can’t be making mental mistakes like we did today. We gave them three runs and we gave them the game. They’re a good ball club, but that’s not how we play.”

Southland (16-2 overall) scored on a Goodhue error to pull within a run in the bottom of the eighth, but Clara Timm grounded out with runners on first and second to end the game.

Southland’s biggest hit of the day came when Juliette Matheis singled an 0-2 pitch to the left field fence to score three and put the Rebels up 3-2 in the third.

Goodhue tied the game at 3-3 when Emma Voth doubled and then scored on a Southland throwing error.

The Rebels stranded runners on second and third in the first, they left the bases loaded in the second and they stranded runners on second and third in the third.

Southland eighth grader Laney Weis struck out 17 and she allowed just two earned runs in eight innings.

Southland will now take on Houston in Rushford-Peterson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Southland will have to win two elimination games in Rushford to advance to the Section 1A tournament in Todd Park in Austin next week.

“We’ve got to get their heads back in it,” Clements said. “They’re not used to losing, especially the way they lost. They’re a little bit upset with themselves. I think they’re going to come out really strong on Thursday. I’m not a mind reader, but they’re a team that has some resilience and I think they’ll get after it.”

Goodhue 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 – 5 6 1

Southland 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 – 4 7 4

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (L) 8 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 17 K, 2 HBP

Southland hitting: Riana Ulven, 0-for-3, 2 BBs; Weis, 0-for-4; Clara Timm, 0-for-3, 2 BBs, R; Haylee Lowe, 1-for-4, R; Bria Nelsen, 1-for-4; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-4, R, SB; Juliette Matheis, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-1, HBP; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-4; Maren Wehrenberg, 1-for-2, R