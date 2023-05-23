Darlene A. Madson, 84

Darlene Ann Madson, 84, of Austin, Minnesota passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at The Cedars of Austin.

Darlene was born January 14, 1939 in Austin, Minnesota to Lawrence and Mary (Coughlin) Jacobson. She attended country school near Blooming Prairie and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1957. While her children were young, Darlene worked at the schools in Austin and part-time in the evenings at the YMCA. She later became the office manager and dental assistant for Dr. Thompson and after his retirement she moved to Rochester where she worked for two doctors associated with the Mayo Clinic. Later, she moved to Minneapolis to be near her children and worked for a charitable organization before moving back to Austin.

Darlene enjoyed her volunteer work with Cub Scouts and Brownies. When her children were young, she was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. The greatest highlight of Darlene’s life was raising her children; they gave her inspiration, joy and purpose.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Susan Elizabeth in 1974, brother Kenneth, sister Evelyn and son-in-law Bruce Bartz.

Darlene is survived by her children: Kim Spencer, Julie Bartz, Wayne (Lisa) Madson, Kathy Derrico, Michael Madson, Mary Madson, and Tom Madson; four grandchildren: Shane, Zachary (Mollie), Tamaria, and Matthew; two great-grandchildren: Ethan and Millie; and sister: Rosemarie Jacobson.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Oakwood Cemetery with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.