Convictions: May 8-15

Published 5:30 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

Nyayul David Gash, 26, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration of .08 within two two hours. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 150 days in jail. 

Vincent Johnny, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 179 days in jail. He was given credit for one day served.

Yashica Shenay Thomas, 44, Shakopee was sentenced to 86 months in prison for felony third degree murder drugs and fined $500. She must also pay $8,270.28 in restitution. She was also sentenced to 110 months in prison for felony third degree murder-drugs and fined $500. She must pay $3,741.40 in restitution. Sentences to run concurrently.

Thaklit Gatluak Tut, 22, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI refuse to submit to a chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Nickolas Michael Hinton, 38, Mankato, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm and fined $2,000. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison.

