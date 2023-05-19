Convictions: May 8-15 Published 5:30 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

— Nyayul David Gash, 26, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration of .08 within two two hours. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 150 days in jail.

— Vincent Johnny, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 179 days in jail. He was given credit for one day served.

— Yashica Shenay Thomas, 44, Shakopee was sentenced to 86 months in prison for felony third degree murder drugs and fined $500. She must also pay $8,270.28 in restitution. She was also sentenced to 110 months in prison for felony third degree murder-drugs and fined $500. She must pay $3,741.40 in restitution. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Thaklit Gatluak Tut, 22, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI refuse to submit to a chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Nickolas Michael Hinton, 38, Mankato, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm and fined $2,000. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison.