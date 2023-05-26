Convictions: May 15-22 Published 6:01 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

— Eabey Carlos-Gonzalez, 20, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Travis Novak Cunningham, 48, Austin, was sentenced to one years supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Izaiah Solo Dampha, 21, Austin, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of firearm and 18 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Arsenio Broderick Hanson, 34, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Ezra Hardy, 28, Austin, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order.

— Beani Nyigwo Okony, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $2,658.42 in restitution as well. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Mathew John Rembao, 21, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours.

— Nicholas Dewayne Taylor, 19, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 69 months in prison for second degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk. He must also pay $2,765 in restitution.

— Ethyn Jospeh Tindal, 20, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount marijuana.

— May Day, 28, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one years supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor interfere with emergency call. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 360 days in jail. He was given credit for five days served.

— Simon Bul Mayen, 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours and aggregating factor. He must follow conditions. Failure to do could result in 365 days in jail.