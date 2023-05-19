Community Salute: CEO Program is the future Published 5:51 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

On Wednesday of this week, the Mower County CEO Program held its annual Trade Show in Packer Arena.

For a number of years now, this unique program has been introducing students at both Austin and Pacelli schools to the world of business and requires them not only to work together in a number of functions as well as visit area businesses, but to create a business of their own, which is showcased at this show.

What these students are receiving from this program is invaluable experience that may lend well to endeavors down the line and their lives as a whole.

These are life skills and the program arms students with the knowledge to fortify a successful future based on what they learn.

It is also creating a chain that is connected right here within the community as each student is introduced to the successful leaders of Austin.

This chain links potential employees who now have the pulse of what makes the Austin community thrive.

Pay attention to the kids coming out of this program, because this may very well be the first steps to another successful addition to Austin that will help it grow even further.