Catherine M. Shawback, 86

Catherine Mary Shawback, age 86, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin, Minnesota. Catherine was born September 21, 1936, in Austin, Minnesota, to Donald and Catherine (Ollman) Teachout. On November 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Leslie Shawback, Sr. in Mason City, Iowa. Catherine worked in the receiving department at OTC for over 25 years before her retirement. Following retirement she returned to OTC for a short time, working part-time in the shipping department. Catherine then went on to work in the Blooming Prairie schools as a lunch lady. She loved bingo, going to casinos – especially Diamond Jo, and doing puzzles. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Tammy (Lanny) Callahan, Leslie (Pam) Shawback, Jr., Donald Shawback, and Mary (Charlie) Wallace, all of Blooming Prairie; 10 grandchildren, Stacy (Mike Jaramillo) Callahan, Jessica (Brandon) Johnson, Pat Wallace, Michelle (Jim) Lee, Kelli (Dylan Hanson) Wallace, Thomas (Chelsea) Shawback, Louis Angel, Tim (Kari) VanRavenhorst, Mat VanRavenhorst, and Jeremy Miller; 20 great grandchildren, Aubrey, Sophia, Logan, Dyna, Charlee, Axl, Lucas, Braxton, Bronson, Jena, Mavrick, Kennley, Memphis, Kallen, Payton, Isaac, Madison, Hannah, Steven, and Emily; brothers-in-law, Arthur (Lavonne) Shawback of Austin, Cliff Wollschlager of Lansing, and Raymond Shawback of Texas; sister-in-law, Arlis Shawback of Blooming Prairie; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Catherine Teachout; husband, Leslie Shawback, Sr.; daughter, Luella; sisters, Marlene Wollschlager and Donna Teachout; son-in-law, Lanny Callahan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marion Peterson, John Shawback, Leland Shawback, Joseph Shawback, Mervin Shawback, Carol Decker, and Henry Shawback, Jr.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie with a Rosary beginning at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.