Carrion takes third in singles at adaptive bowling state meet Published 3:01 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

In her senior year, Lupita Carrion finished out her high school bowling experience as a third place medalist in singles and she took fourth place with her doubles partner Diana Mendoza Hernandez in the MSHSL state adaptive bowling tournament in Brooklyn Park recently.

Carrion bowled a personal best score of 191.

Other medalists include Ella Riley, who took seventh, Espy Chigo, who took seventh, Andy Santiago Valdez, who took seventh, Diana Mendoza Hernandez, who placed eighth and Mia Burrows, who took ninth.