Carol Elaine Johnson, 98, formerly of Austin, MN, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in New Brighton, MN.

She was born in Blooming Prairie on April 23, 1925 to Gilbert Richard and Clara Catherine (Beyer) Johnson. She grew up in Blooming Prairie with sisters Dorothy and Lorraine “Cookie”. She attended and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School and attended Hamline University and the Northwest Institute of Medical Technology. Carol married Truman Johnson on July 18, 1959 at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie and had lived in Austin until moving to the Twin Cities.

Carol worked as a medical technician in Austin and Northfield. She was known to many as “The Rose Lady” for her huge rose garden and her desire to share their beauty with others. Carol was featured in the Austin Daily Herald for her work testing roses for Jackson Perkins Rose Company. Her other interests included family genealogy, fishing, cabin life, rosemaling and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Truman Johnson, sisters and brothers-in-law Cookie and Ray Kubicek and Dorothy and Edward Betlach

Carol is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Diane & Rick Anderson, Blaine, MN; grandchildren: Katie and Brian Tran and Jon and Courtney Anderson, great grandchildren: Connor and Evan Tran and Greyson and Blakely Anderson; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 2 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin with Reverend Mark Van House Officiating. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.