Carlson, Blossoms take care of business in Maple River Published 8:12 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team finished out its regular season on a high note as it beat Maple River 8-4 on the road Friday.

Haven Carlson struck out seven for BP (11-8 overall) and Ella Smith had a double and an RBI.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3, 4 RBIs; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-4, double; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-4; Haven Carlson, 1-for-2; Ella Smith, 2-for-4, double, RBI, 2 R