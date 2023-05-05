Carlson and Snyder launch homers in BP win Published 8:47 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team brought the power as it downed Triton 11-6 on the road Thursday.

Haven Carlson and Shawntee Snyder each hit a home run for the Awesome Blossoms.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 2 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-4, 2 R, BB; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, double, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; L. Schammel, 1-for-4, R, double; Layla Lembke, 1-for-4, double, RBI, R, BB; Haven Carlson, 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Anna Haberman, 2-for-5; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3; Ella Smith, 1-for-4, R