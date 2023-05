Byron topples Austin in postseason softball opener Published 9:07 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The No. 7 seeded Austin softball team lost 15-0 to No. 2 Bryon (14-4 overall) in a Section 1AAA opener in Byron Tuesday.

Austin (2-17 overall) will play an elimination game in Todd Park at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.