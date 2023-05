Bundy finishes his golf season strong at UW-Superior Published 4:14 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Austin grad Ian Bundy had his sophomore golf season come to an end for the University of Wisconsin-Superior as the Yellowjackets were eliminated on the second day of the NCAA championships in Nicholasville, Kentucky recently.

Bundy led the team with an even-par score of 72 as he hit two birdies and 14 pars on the day.