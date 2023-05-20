Bruins take game one from Black Bears at Robertson Cup

Published 9:14 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Bruins opened up the Robertson Cup with an all-round dominant effort as they beat the Maryland Black Bears 4-0 in Blaine Saturday.

Matys Brassard scored the first two goals for the Bruins and Trent Wiemken had 25 saves for Austin.

If Austin can beat the Black Bears in one of the next two games, it will be headed to the Robertson Cup Finals.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1  2  1    4

Maryland 0  0  0    0

First period

(A) Matys Brassard (Damon Furuseth, James Goffredo) (power play) 6:13

Second period

(A) Matys Brassard (Isaak Brassard) 0:08

(A) Ocean Wallace (Sam Christiano, Giuseppe Fiorillo) 16:56

Third period

(A) Jack Malinski (Gavin Morrissey, Walter Zacher) (power play) 2:37

