Bruins take down Norsemen in game four Published 9:39 am Monday, May 15, 2023

The Austin Bruins locked up the NAHL Central title when they beat the St. Cloud Norsemen 2-1 to win the series in overtime in St. Cloud Saturday.

Damon Furuseth scored the game-winning goal in OT for the Bruins, who are headed for their first Robertson Cup since 2015.

Trent Wiemken had 24 saves in 70 minutes for Austin.

The Bruins will now take on the Maryland Black Bears in the Robertson Cup semifinals in Blaine. The three game series will take place this weekend, with games on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a possible game three on Sunday at 6 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 1 – 2

SC 0 0 1 0 – 1

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Matthew Desiderio (Dylan Cook, Jack Malinski) 19:06

Third period

(SC) Blake Perbix (Broten Sabo, Andrew Clarke) (power play) 7:53

OT

(A) Damon Furuseth (Malinski) 10:02

Shots: Austin – 39; SC – 25

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; SC – 1-for-6