Bruins sweep Minot, will begin series with St. Cloud on Friday

Published 1:48 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins closed out the Minot Minotauros with a clean three-game sweep when they blanked the Minotauros 3-0 in Minot Saturday.

Austin Salani scored a hat trick for Austin and Trent Wiemken recorded 20 saves for the shutout.

The Bruins will now take on St. Cloud in the NAHL Central Division finals in pursuit of their first Robertson Cup appearance since 2015.

Austin will host games one and two in Riverside Arena Friday and Saturday. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 2 1 –  3

Minot 0 0 0  – 0

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Austin Salani (Jack Malinski, Matys Brassard) (power play) 1:36

(A) Austin Salani (Jack Malinski) (power play) 2:48

Third period

(A) Austin Salani (Gavin Morrissey, Nate Looft) (empty net) 18:22

Shots: Austin – 22; Minot – 20

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-3; Minot – 0-for-6

