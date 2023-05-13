Bruins power past Norsmen to close in on Robertson Cup
Published 9:30 am Saturday, May 13, 2023
The Austin Bruins are one win from their first Robertson Cup appearance since 2015.
The Bruins scored four power play goals to beat the St. Cloud Norsemen 5-1 in game three of the NAHL Central Division finals Friday night.
Austin can wrap up the series with a win in St. Cloud tonight at 7:05 p.m. If there is a game five, it will be in Riverside Arena at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
Matys Brassard scored two goals and Trent Wiemken had 19 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 3 2 – 5
SC 0 1 0 – 1
First period
No scoring
Second period
(SC) Anthony Ruklic (Duke Kiffin, Daniels Murnieks) 0:52
(A) Matys Brassard (Austin Salani, Isaak Brassard) (power play) 2:00
(A) Gavin Morrissey (Josh Giuliani, Dylan Cook) (power play) 17:04
(A) Matys Brassard (Matthew Desiderio) (power play) 17:32
Third period
(A) Jack Malinski (power play) 5:58
(A) Jackson Luther (Isaak Brassard, Matys Brassard) 6:13
Shots: Austin – 21; SC – 20
Power plays: Austin – 4-for-10; SC 0-for-3