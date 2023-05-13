Bruins power past Norsmen to close in on Robertson Cup

Published 9:30 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins are one win from their first Robertson Cup appearance since 2015.

The Bruins scored four power play goals to beat the St. Cloud Norsemen 5-1 in game three of the NAHL Central Division finals Friday night.

Austin can wrap up the series with a win in St. Cloud tonight at 7:05 p.m. If there is a game five, it will be in Riverside Arena at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Email newsletter signup

Matys Brassard scored two goals and Trent Wiemken had 19 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 3 2 – 5

SC 0 1 0 – 1

First period

No scoring

Second period

(SC) Anthony Ruklic (Duke Kiffin, Daniels Murnieks) 0:52

(A) Matys Brassard (Austin Salani, Isaak Brassard) (power play) 2:00

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Josh Giuliani, Dylan Cook) (power play) 17:04

(A) Matys Brassard (Matthew Desiderio) (power play) 17:32

Third period

(A) Jack Malinski (power play) 5:58

(A) Jackson Luther (Isaak Brassard, Matys Brassard) 6:13

Shots: Austin – 21; SC – 20

Power plays: Austin – 4-for-10; SC 0-for-3

More RSS General

National Skilled Nurses Week: Taking care of people in a rewarding field

Anything is Possible: Riverland holds 82nd commencement

DFLers say they’ll bypass GOP on  public  works bill

I.J. Student Council raises a lot of ‘booty’ for The Hormel Institute

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections