Bruins power past Norsmen to close in on Robertson Cup Published 9:30 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

The Austin Bruins are one win from their first Robertson Cup appearance since 2015.

The Bruins scored four power play goals to beat the St. Cloud Norsemen 5-1 in game three of the NAHL Central Division finals Friday night.

Austin can wrap up the series with a win in St. Cloud tonight at 7:05 p.m. If there is a game five, it will be in Riverside Arena at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Email newsletter signup

Matys Brassard scored two goals and Trent Wiemken had 19 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 3 2 – 5

SC 0 1 0 – 1

First period

No scoring

Second period

(SC) Anthony Ruklic (Duke Kiffin, Daniels Murnieks) 0:52

(A) Matys Brassard (Austin Salani, Isaak Brassard) (power play) 2:00

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Josh Giuliani, Dylan Cook) (power play) 17:04

(A) Matys Brassard (Matthew Desiderio) (power play) 17:32

Third period

(A) Jack Malinski (power play) 5:58

(A) Jackson Luther (Isaak Brassard, Matys Brassard) 6:13

Shots: Austin – 21; SC – 20

Power plays: Austin – 4-for-10; SC 0-for-3