Bruins advance to Robertson Cup title game, will play Warriors Tuesday Published 9:25 am Monday, May 22, 2023

The Austin Bruins are on the brink of history.

After falling to the Maryland Black Bears 2-1 in game two of the Robertson Cup semifinals on Saturday, the Bruins rebounded with a 4-2 win over Maryland on Sunday night.

Both games were played in Blaine, which is also the location for the Robertson Cup title game. Austin will be taking on the Oklahoma Warriors in the winner takes all championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Warriors beat the Minnesota Wilderness by scores of 4-2 and 3-1 in their semifinal matchup.

Austin Salani and Matthew Desiderio scored a pair of third period goals to vault the Bruins to a game three win over Maryland.

Trent Wiemken stopped 47 shots on the weekend.

This is the third appearance for the Bruins in the Robertson Cup as the team is seeking its first ever NAHL title.

Sunday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 2 – 4

Maryland 1 0 1 – 2

First period

(A) Walter Zacher (Dylan Cook) 1:38

(M) Trey Scott (Brayden Stannard, Branden Piku) 1:32

Second period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Dylan Cook) (power play) 3:43

Third period

(A) Austin Salani (Josh Giuliani, Damon Furuseth) 3:19

(M) Riley Ruh (power play) 10:21

(A) Matthew Desiderio (Walter Zacher) 15:06

Shots: Austin – 28; Maryland – 30

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Maryland – 1-for-5

Saturday’s game

Maryland 0 2 0 – 2

Austin 0 0 1 – 1

First period

No scoring

Second period

(M) Riley Ruh (Branden Piku, Adam Schankula) (power play) :37

(M) Bradyen Stannard (Dimitry Kebrau, Branden Piku) 3:49

Third period

(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Dylan Cook) 5:15

Shots: Austin – 35; Maryland – 21

Power plays: Austin – 0-fo-7; Maryland – 1-for-2