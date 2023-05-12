Brownsdale’s IBI Data Named a Best Place to Work in Southeast Minnesota Published 6:55 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

IBI Data, a leading marketing and sales services firm based in Brownsdale, MN, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota for the year 2023.

The Best Places to Work awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development Inc. (WDI) The purpose is to recognize outstanding employers in the area. Companies are evaluated based on employee feedback and engagement, benefits and perks, and other factors that contribute to a positive work environment.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from WDI,” said Geoff Smith, president of IBI Data. “Our team members are the heart of our organization, and we are committed to creating a workplace that fosters their growth, development, and happiness. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are honored to be included among the best employers in Southeast Minnesota.”

IBI Data is known for its innovative and data-driven approach to creating and executing sales and marketing programs cost effectively. The company works primarily with clients in the food and beverage industries to drive sales and deliver results.

“Our success is due to our talented and dedicated team members,” Smith said. “That’s why we invest in our team’s personal and professional growth, and why we offer a range of benefits and perks that promote work-life balance. One of the things people like most about working here is the flexibility and support they get.”

As a Best Place to Work in Southeast Minnesota, IBI Data joins a select group of companies that are leading the way in creating positive and productive work environments. The company’s commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement is a model for other employers in the region and beyond.

IBI Data is powered 100% by clean energy. Their expertise covers the gambit from warehousing, fulfillment, lead qualification, promotion execution, and loyalty programs, to ecommerce, website development, visual analysis and more.

For additional information about IBI Data and its services, visit www.ibidata.com.