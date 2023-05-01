BP softball team wins a game in Mankato Tournament Published 1:56 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team won one out of three games at a three-team tournament in Mankato Saturday.

The Awesome Blossoms topped Cleveland 14-2, they lost to Springfield 13-2 and they fell to New Ulm Cathedral 6-0.

BP 14, Cleveland 2

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R, double; Rachel Winzeburg, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-4, 2 R, double; L. Schammel, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, R; Haven Carlson, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Anna Haberman, 1-for-3, RBI, R, 2 R; Ella Smith, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, R

Springfield 13, BP 2

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 5 1/3 IP, 11 H, 6 BB, 13 R, 9 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 3-for-3, RBI, double, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3, RBI; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3, R; Haven Carlson, 1-for-3

New Ulm Cathedral 6, BP 0

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 6 BB, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, BB; Rachel Winzeburg, 1-for-4; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-4; L. Schammel, 1-for-4; Haven Carlson, 1-for-4; Ella Smith, 1-for-3