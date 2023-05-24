BP softball team falls to Zumbrota-Mazeppa, will play in elimination round Thursday Published 8:38 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The No. 5 Blooming Prairie softball team lost to No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (17-4 overall) 9-1 in a Section 1AA tournament game in Zumbrota Tuesday.

Shawntee Snyder had a solo home run in the top of the first for BP (11-9 overall).

BP will play in the elimination round at Pine Island at 5 p.m. Thursday.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 6 IP, 6 H, 5 BB, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R; Anna Haberman, 2-for-3