BP baseball team falls to TCU Published 8:09 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to TCU 10-0 in six innings on the road Tuesday.

Alex Lea was one-for-three with a double for BP.

BP pitching: Zack Hein (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 K

BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-3; Carsten Ingavlson, 1-for-3; Alex Lea, 1-for-3