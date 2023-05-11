BP baseball team drops a heartbreaker in USC Published 6:34 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Blooming Prairie baseball team allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as it lost to United South Central 5-4 on the road Thursday.

Sam Pirkl and Jesse Cardenas each had two RBIs for BP.

BP pitching: Alex Lea, 6 IP, 6 H, 3 BB, 3 ER, 5 K; Cartsten Ingavlson, 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 ER

BP hitting: Cartsten Ingvalson, 2-for-3, 2 R; Jesse Cardenas, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Alex Lea, 1-for-3, R; Sam Pirkl, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Carter Bishop, 1-for-4; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-3; G. Staloch, 1-for-3