Boys volleyball gets MSHSL approval to become a sanctioned sport in Minnesota

Published 5:21 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Minnesota Public Radio

Austin libero Pray Reh comes up with a dig in game one against Eastview in 2019. Herald file photo

MPR News Staff

Boys volleyball will soon join the roster of high school sports sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League.

The league’s 48-member Representative Assembly approved the proposal Tuesday with 39 votes in favor. It needed 32 votes — a two-thirds’ majority — to pass.

Boys volleyball will become a sanctioned sport in the 2024-25 school year. The league still needs to decide what season boys’ volleyball will play.

Tuesday’s approval comes after efforts to sanction boys volleyball in Minnesota were blocked twice before — including by just a single vote in May 2022. Last fall, the league voted to approve it as an “emerging sport,” as a step toward sanctioned status.

Boys volleyball has been a club sport organized by the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association for several years.

The association said teams from 72 Minnesota high schools — including nearly 2,000 athletes — are participating in this spring’s season.

The High School League said Minnesota is the 25th state to sanction boys volleyball as a high school sport.

