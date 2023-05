Blossoms take down GMLOK Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team beat GMLOK 19-6 in six innings on the road Tuesday.

Shawntee Snyder had a homer, a double and six RBIs for BP and Haven Carlson struck out 12.

BP hitting: Shawntee Snyder, 3-for-5, HR, double, 6 RBIs, 2 R; Macy Lembke, 3-for-4, 4 R, 5 SB; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-3, 2 Rbis, 3 R, 3 SB; Anna Haberman, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R