Blossoms fall one win short of Section 1AA Tournament berth Published 9:27 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The No. 6 seeded Blooming Prairie softball team kept its season alive for one game when it beat Cannon Falls 11-7, but the Awesome Blossoms had their season end when they lost to Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14-2 in the Section 1AA tournament in Pine Island Thursday.

Shawntee Snyder went three-for-five with a double and two RBIs on the day for BP (13-10 overall).

BP 11, Cannon Falls 7

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 BB, 7 R, 4 ER

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-5, RBI, R; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, R, 2 BBs; L. Schammel, 3-for-4, double, RBI, BB, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-4, BB; Layla Lembke, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Ana Haberman, 2-for-5, R; Haven Carlson, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Ella Smith, 3-for-4, RBI, R

ZM 14, BP 2

BP pitching: 4 IP, 12 H, 4 BB, 14 R, 8 ER, 3 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3, R; Rachel Winzeburg, 1-for-3, RBI; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-2, BB; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3; Anna Haberman, 2-for-3, R; Haven Carlson, 1-for-2; Ella Smith, 1-for-2