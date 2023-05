Blossom softball team falls to FBA Published 8:25 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy 4-3 in Faribault Monday.

Shawntee Snyder and Layla Lembke each had an RBI for BP.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 6 IP, 11 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 3 K

Email newsletter signup

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, 2 R, BB; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, RBI