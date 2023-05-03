Barbara A.  Soucek, 87

Barbara (Barb) A. Soucek, 87, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester after a lengthy battle with lung disease, heart disease and cancer.

Barb was born September 16, 1935 in Austin, Minnesota, daughter of Chris and Ruth Jacobsen. In 1953 she graduated from Austin High School. After high school, Barb worked in the office at Hormel and then moved to Arizona where she worked in a doctor’s office before returning to the medical department at Hormel. In 1961, Robert (Bob) Soucek and Barb were married at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota. They had many precious moments together farming and raising their children at their farm on Highway 56 just East of Austin. As a family they enjoyed decades of showing horses, being a part of the 4-H community, numerous trips across the country and camping trips with children and grandchildren.

Barb’s servant heart showed in all the ways she gave back through volunteering, some of which were serving as a Brownie leader, 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher, “Room Mom” and more.

Email newsletter signup

Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family and friends. She spent a lifetime making sure her four children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends knew how very much she loved them. A woman of strong faith, Barb was a longtime member of St. Olaf Lutheran church. She will be remembered for her delicious cooking, selling and collecting Longaberger baskets, her infectious smile, joy for life and genuine concern for others. Every single day her compassion would show through to all around her. She leaves a legacy of faith, love, patience, strength, zest for life and grace.

Barb is survived by daughters, Paulette Clark (Terry Schmidt), Austin, MN; Kimberly (Andy) Hunstiger, Colorado Springs, CO; sons, Frank (Michelle) Soucek and Chris (Kelly) Soucek, both of Austin, MN; sisters, Joan Lewison and Ruth St. Pierre both of Austin, MN; sisters-in-law, Joan Jacobsen, Owasso, OK, and Alice Brown, Brownsdale, MN; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Joshua Hunstiger, Jessica Vieira, Katy Clark, Janae White, Ryan Soucek, Caden Soucek, Gage Soucek, Blake Soucek, Jocelyn Vieira, Eloise Vieira, and cousins, many nieces, nephews and chosen family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob, parents Chris and Ruth Jacobsen and brother Charles (Chuck) Jacobsen.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 306 2nd St. NW, Austin, MN with the Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Austin MN immediately following the service. Lunch will be provided after the service at St. Olaf Lutheran Church.

Memorials are preferred to be designated to “The Hormel Institute” where 100% of the memorial will be used to further cancer research.

Online condolences are welcome at: https://www.clasenjordan.com/guestbook/barbara-soucek

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.