Awesome Blossoms top Saint Clair softball team Published 9:22 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team beat Saint Clair 9-3 on the road Tuesday.

Rachel Winzenburg and Shawntee Snyder each knocked in two runs for BP.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K

Email newsletter signup

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BBs; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, R, double; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, R; L. Schammel, 2-for-4, BB; Layla Lembke, 2-for-5, R; Haven Carlson, 0-for-3, RBI, R; Anna Haberman, 1-for-5, RBI, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 3-for-5, double, R; Ella Smith, 1-for-4, RBI, R, BB